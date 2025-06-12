Costco unveils exclusive early shopping hours for some members starting June 30

Over 47% of Costco members will have additional hours to shop at the company's warehouse stores.

According to Costco, Executive Members will soon have exclusive shopping hours, with warehouses opening at 9 a.m. Currently, warehouses open at 10 a.m. Sundays through Fridays and at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

The new hours go into effect June 30.

Costco will open to its standard members at the current times.

Costco's Executive Memberships cost $130 a year, while traditional memberships are $65. Executive memberships carry additional perks, such as a 2% rebate on most purchases.

As of last month, Costco Executive Members accounted for 47.3% of its total members but over 70% of the company's sales.

In addition to opening earlier for Executive Members, Costco recently extended hours at most of its fueling stations for all members.

Costco CEO Ron Vachris noted in a May call with investors that the company is looking at ways to improve the customer experience amid complaints that stores have been overcrowded, leading to difficulty finding parking or getting through checkout lines.

"It is a strategic priority for all of us in the company right now is to continue to how we improve the member experience in our high-volume warehouses," he said.

He added that opening new locations in high-volume areas could help ease congestion at some stores.