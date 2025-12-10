Uber adds airport kiosks, expands shuttle service this holiday season

Uber is rolling out new features for travelers this holiday season, including kiosks in select airports that allow customers to book rides without using their phones.

International visitors without local data plans or travelers without the Uber app will be able to book rides at the kiosks. The first kiosk is now operating at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal C.

Travelers can walk up to the kiosk, enter their destination and receive a paper receipt with trip details.

Uber is also expanding its shuttle service to Newark Liberty International Airport. All three major New York-area airports now offer Uber Shuttle service.

For a limited time, fares to and from Newark will be under $15.

The company is also adding a lock-screen feature for iPhone users that makes it easier to tip drivers.