California Climate Credit for PG&E customers

Millions of customers across California will see some relief on their energy bills this April.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, or PG&E, is automatically applying the California Climate Credit to eligible accounts, no action required.

Residential customers with an active natural gas account will receive a credit of $46.26 on their April bill.

Meanwhile, eligible small business customers will see an electric credit of $36.18. However, small businesses will not receive the natural gas credit.

This comes as state regulators adjust how the program is distributed.

Last month, the California Public Utilities Commission voted to delay the residential electric credit until later this year, aiming to align it with months when energy use and bills are typically higher.

Most customers can expect those electric credits in August and September, with natural gas credits planned for February.

PG&E says the program is designed to ease costs while supporting environmental goals. “We know energy costs are important for our customers,” said Vincent Davis, the company’s Chief Customer Officer. “The California Climate Credit provides bill relief while supporting a cleaner, more resilient energy future.”

The credit is funded through California’s Cap-and-Invest Program, which works to reduce carbon emissions.

For now, customers can expect to see the latest credit reflected directly on their April bill.