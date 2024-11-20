1,000 Monterey pine tree seedlings to be planted this weekend: How you can help

An annual reforestation project to plant more than 1,000 seedlings will soon kick off in San Simeon.

The project was started in 2019 by Greenspace – The Cambria Land Trust in collaboration with State Parks. Seven-thousand Monterey pine tree seedlings were planted.

This year's goal is to plant 1,000 seedlings, marking another step toward the 10,000 trees planned for Hearst San Simeon State Park.

“This area over here was a forest at one time. The trees were all taken out either for agricultural use or cattle grazing. This particular field was all agricultural,” said Karin Argano, Greenspace – The Cambria Land Trust Executive Director.

The reforestation project involves people of all ages.

“We will supply the tools. You can bring gloves and shovels. We always suggest you wear boots, socks, a hat, sunscreen, long pants, and bring your own water,” Argano said.

The reforestation project will be this Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Hearst San Simeon State Park. If you are interested in volunteering, you can email admin@greenspacecambria.com or click here.