Cambria
Cambria
Cambria's first responders are actively preparing for another wet winter
Sophia Villalba
4:00 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Cambria
Cambria Scarecrow Festival scary good for local economy
Neil Hebert
11:09 AM, Dec 14, 2023
Cambria
Future Cambria skate park could get a big funding boost
McKenzie Diaz
6:54 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Cambria
2 million lights! Cambria Christmas Market opens this Friday
Sophia Villalba
4:55 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Cambria
California Lottery reveals winner of $5M scratcher ticket sold in Cambria
KSBY Staff
5:41 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Cambria
Popular Cambria Christmas Market opens this Friday, tickets are still available
Ashton McIntyre
5:22 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Cambria
How you can see Hearst Castle in all its holiday glory
Sophia Villalba
6:57 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Cambria
Cambria pickleball club sees sport grow in popularity
Sophia Villalba
4:22 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Cambria
Hwy 1 is still closed at Paul's Slide. How that's impacting North Coast visitors
Sophia Villalba
5:25 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Cambria
$1.8 million renovation of Moonstone Beach Boardwalk in Cambria is complete
McKenzie Diaz
11:55 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Cambria
How you can watch elephant seals on the beach and help others learn about them
Ari Lopez
12:45 PM, Oct 14, 2023
Cambria
SPOOKY SCENES: Cambria Scarecrow Festival enters 15th year
Neil Hebert
10:41 AM, Oct 09, 2023
