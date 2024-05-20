1 dead following Hwy 1 head-on crash in Cambria near Burton Dr.

One person is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 1 in Cambria Sunday afternoon according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 1, north of Burton Drive.

CHP says one vehicle carrying two people was driving at an unknown rate of speed when the vehicle suddenly swerved into the southbound lane directly into the path of another vehicle carrying two people, resulting in a head-on crash.

The driver of the vehicle who swerved into the path of the other vehicle died as a result of her injuries. Police describe her as a 20-year-old woman from Rocklin. Her identity is being withheld pending notification to the family. The 19-year-old passenger, from Flagstaff, Arizona suffered major injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The two people in the other vehicle that was hit are Bakersfield residents. The 56-year-old male driver suffered major injuries and the 59-year-old woman passenger sustained moderate injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

CHP says distraction or impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

No other information is available at this time.