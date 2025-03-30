$2.1 million allocated for slope repairs along Highway 46 near Cambria

$2.1 million will be used to improve two embankments along Highway 46 East near Cambria.

The California Transportation Commission recently allocated $1 billion for projects across the state, including a portion of Highway 46.

Storms from November and December of last year caused two slipouts along the highway, five miles east of Cambria.

“That is the ground underneath the edge of the roadway which had given way and we had damage to the pavement,” said Kevin Drabinski, Daltrans District 5 spokesperson.

“Typically, we are going to get a slipout on the edge where there is less support under the road,” Drabinski said.

Drabinski says the funding will allow them to rebuild the slope.

“And then we’re going to add rock slope protection to keep off rainwater intrusion slipping off the road and eroding that slope. We are also going on top and fixing the roadway itself and installing a drainage system,” Drabinski said.

“With the expectation of remediation that they are undergoing at the present time, I don’t expect that to remain an issue,” said James Herrington of Cambria.

Work on one of the slipouts is already halfway done.

“Weather permitting, in a few weeks we will be getting to the next location,” Drabinski said.

For now, traffic control is in place on a small stretch, which may mean a few-minute delay if you’re heading through the area.

“If you allow for extra time, it is not a major impediment to travel,” Herrington said.

“It’s only going to be safe for our crews to work if they can work in a protected lane,” Drabinski said.