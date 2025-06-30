2 teens stabbed in Cambria, 2 men arrested

Two men from Delano were arrested in connection with a stabbing that injured two teens in Cambria Sunday night.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Main Street.

Sheriff’s officials say responding deputies were able to get a description of the suspects’ vehicle and it was stopped a short time later on Highway 46 at Hidden Valley Road in Templeton.

Two men in the vehicle were taken into custody. Miguel Angel Cervantes, 32, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and Jose Munoz, 33, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

Meanwhile, the two boys, ages 14 and 16, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the teens was discharged shortly after, but the other was transported to a specialized care facility. Sheriff’s officials say both boys are expected to recover.

According to the sheriff’s office, a knife was used in the assault. They do not believe the suspects and victims knew each other before this incident.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with further information about this case to contact the Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.