8th annual Cambria Film Festival begins. The rain couldn't kill the 'great vibe'

The first night of the 8th annual Cambria Film Festival kicked off Wednesday.

The festival will last through Sunday and feature over 80 new films from the Central Coast and across the globe.

It's the first year the festival will showcase documentaries, historical dramas, comedies and action.

KSBY was at the event's opening night and caught up with the co-director who said the rain hasn't dampened the vibe.

"... We had a lot of rain in Cambria," said Jeff Plummer. "So we had to move our event from our festival tent, which is outside, into the Cambria Center for the Arts. But I think everybody has been really happy that it's a really great vibe here. I think people have adapted well."

This year's event is also the first time it's featured a student competition. Plummer said student films from a variety of colleges — including powerhouse Los Angeles-area colleges USC and UCLA — will be shown.

Plummer said the festival takes about a year of planning before it comes to fruition.

