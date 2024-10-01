Beautify Cambria to host “Future of Night” as part of their Dark Sky Initiative

Beautify Cambria, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the beauty of the Central Coast’s city, is hosting an educational event as part of their Dark Sky Initiative.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 12th, at the Santa Rosa Catholic Church from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Three night sky specialists will speak on the increasing number of satellites and space debris, the possible loss of our night sky, and the latest innovations on the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, set to launch in 2026.

The speakers include Steve Williams, Director of Cyberspace Operations at Vandenberg, Sivani Babu, CEO of the magazine Hidden Compass, and David Breda, an engineer from NASAs JPL.

Night sky photography, video from space, and first hand space observation will be on display at the event.

The event will also include a silent auction, cookies and refreshments, and telescopes for viewing Venus, Saturn and the Moon.

Beautify Cambria requests a $15 donation upon entry, welcoming all ages.