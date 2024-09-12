California Coastal Commission to discuss 26-unit Cambria motel project

A proposed motel in Cambria could take over the unused red building on Burton Drive that was last occupied in 2011 by Brambles Dinner House, the existing gift shop/plant nursery, and parking lot.

The 26-unit project also includes a parking lot with 31 spaces.

“I’m sure a small boutique hotel would add to the ambiance of Cambria,” said Shanny Covey, Robin’s Restaurant owner.

Dirk Winter currently owns the property as well as the exiting nursery shop next door, telling KSBY, “Our goal is to help revitalize Cambria by repairing the old, unused Brambles building and introducing new, attractive businesses to town with lower-cost accommodations for all travelers to our area. “

The owner of Robin’s Restaurant that’s located on the same street says she is open to the idea.

“Something really does need to go in there. I think a small boutique could work but the logistics of it I’m not really certain,” Covey said.

California Coastal Commission staff, however, is recommending commissioners deny approval of the project citing issues relating to the town’s water supply.

The Coastal Commission report states:

“Despite the Applicant’s arguments, going from a vacant former restaurant building, parking lot and an existing gift shop/café to a 26-unit motel would significantly increase water demand and use at this site.”

The town was placed under a moratorium for any new water connections back in 2001 due to limited water supply. Property owner Dirk Winter, who wants to build the motel, says water is not an issue.

“Every detail we can consider to save water has been incorporated, from sending laundry off-site to not using town water for irrigation. We have become some of the best water savers among hotels anywhere around, and our project, as designed, will use less water than the site historically used,” he said.

Some community members say there are already enough motels in the area and have concerns regarding water.

“I think we have enough of them, and the water is an issue too and as much as this is a cool house," said Penny Hitch of Cambria. “I just think we have enough hotels as it is.

”

The California Coastal Commission will be discussing the project Thursday at 9 a.m.