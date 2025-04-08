Caltrans testing new controlled burn machine in SLO County

Caltrans is testing a new tool. It’s a controlled burn machine called the BurnBot.

“Inside there is an open box with these 20 torches,” said Lee Haddad, BurnBot co-founder & CTO.

Tuesday marked the first time the machine has been put to use for Caltrans in San Luis Obispo County.

“I think this is an excellent location for us to try this new technology; dry brush, dense forests, Monterey Pine trees,” said Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesperson.

The machine burned vegetation along Highway 1 in the areas of Burton Drive and Ardath.

“By the use of this technology, we’re able to keep people safe, keep properties safe, and preserve the ecosystems in this area,” Shivers said, adding that there are numerous benefits.

“It aids our Caltrans staff in the field that may have to assist emergency responders. It aids in fire prevention for our firefighter partners,” Shivers said.

Locals say they are excited about the technology.

“It was the first I had heard of it. It is really cool. I think it’s a great idea,” said Kellie Christinson of Cambria.

Developed in 2021, the machine is computer and remotely controlled with staff on hand to ensure everything is going right.

“We have our own Wi-Fi connection directly to a tablet, and we have a remote control, kind of like driving a radio-controlled car,” Haddad said.

Haddad says the goal is to scale fuel treatments to mitigate wildfires. He says the machine can work in any condition.

“One of the things the machine can do is burn wet grass, which we are doing here today, and also very dry grass. We can even do it in Red Flag conditions because it is controlled,” Haddad said.

It can also be used on any terrain.

“We’ve operated the machine on slopes as steep as a 30-degree angle, which is about 60% slope. The machine has a 22-inch ground clearance, so we are able to go on very uneven terrain,” Haddad said.