It’s the final chapter for one Cambria bookstore along Main Street.

"I love going out and talking to people. That’s me,” said Joy Mislang, JLM Bookstore owner.

Joy Mislang opened JLM Bookstore with her daughter 30 years ago.

“My husband and I, every Saturday, we go to garage sales to buy books,” Mislang said.

WATCH: Joy Mislang prepares to close up shop

Cambria bookstore is closing its doors after 30 years

Her bookstore has more than 50,000 books. But over the years, she’s seen a decline in customers.

Mislang says she’s also felt the impact of the years-long Highway 1 closure.

“For the past maybe 20 years, it was really good, a lot of customers, but it slowed down, and then this year it’s very slow,” Mislang said.

She says people seem surprised to find out she’s 89 years old and still working.

“They say, 'How can you still do it? How are you still working?' And I say, well, I have to work because I have my mortgage,” Mislang said.

Bruno Gonzalez moved to Cambria six months ago and stumbled upon the bookstore.

“It’s a very eclectic collection of books you can find here,” Gonzalez said.

He says the owner embodies what Cambria is all about.

“She’s such a loving and compassionate person. She brings a smile to everyone’s face, everyone she meets,” Gonzalez said.

“I am very blessed with this community because this community is family-oriented. We help each other, and they are always there to help me,” Mislang said.

Despite business slowing down, Mislang says she is closing because the property was recently sold.

As far as when her bookstore is expected to close, she said, “I don’t know because my landlord says just wait.”

“Please come down here, help Joy. You won’t be disappointed,” Gonzalez said.

As for what’s next, Mislang says she’d like to work somewhere a few days a week to get her out of the house.