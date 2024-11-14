Cambria Christmas Market to feature 3 million lights this year

Millions of holiday lights will soon illuminate the Cambria Pines Lodge area for the annual Cambria Christmas Market.

The Christmas Market has been going on for the past 13 years, bringing in more than 70,000 people annually.

“It was originally an idea to bring tourists out to Cambria during a traditionally slow season. The owner of the lodge here is a big fan of the German Christmas markets and he wanted to bring a taste of that to the Central Coast,” said event coordinator Mike Arnold.

“People come specifically for the Christmas Market and they make reservations far in advance,” said Linn's restaurant employee Brandy Cole.

With an expanded display this year and more than 3 million lights, setup begins in August. Arnold tells me some nights are already close to selling out.

“This is shaping up to be our biggest year yet,” Arnold said.

Arnold says the approval in February of a 15-year permit is allowing them to incorporate more local vendors into the event. There will be 38 this year, up from 26 last year.

“We currently have the largest Christmas story in California so it’s cool,” Arnold said.

Arnold says one display people may be familiar with is returning this year: the Golden Gate Bridge.

“Being here on the Central Coast, we like to incorporate ocean themes into our displays. We wanted to incorporate something big and grand that people can walk through and take photos,” Arnold said.

The market will also be open longer. “This year we are allowed to be open the week after Christmas, so we’re excited about that,” Arnold said.

Local restaurant Linn’s is aware of the event’s popularity. “People come from all over the place. There are international people, local people, just all over the country. Big variety of people,” Cole said.

The Christmas Market runs from November 29 through December 31. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased here.