Cambria CSD approves updates to weed abatement policy for property owners

With California’s high fire season just around the corner, the Cambria Community Services District is looking to protect properties by reducing the number of weeds in the area.

“We’re trying to emphasize that this is a year-round problem. This isn’t something that we’re just evaluating in July and that’s the only time we care about it. We care about it all year long,” said Chief Michael Burkey, Cambria Fire Department.

With the recent rainfall, Joe Ojeda has noticed more vegetation growth, and when it all dries out, it essentially becomes kindling that could ignite a wildfire.

"We pull them out as soon as we possibly can [and] try to keep our property low maintenance and weed free. I know that a lot of our neighbors try but there’s also people that don’t live here but own property and they need to be more attuned to weed abatement,” Ojeda said.

To help prevent fires, the CSD is making some changes for residents and business owners who don’t properly manage their property’s vegetation. Fines imposed by the CSD will remain the same; however, contracting fees placed on residents are expected to be higher this year.

Not everyone agrees with the higher costs.

“I would think it would stay the same as it did before,” said Jerry Glenn, Cambria resident.

Some say an earlier deadline should be an update in the new policy.

“They should start early and do at least 30 feet around the property... weed abatement there and all the way to the boundaries of their property. They should have them cleaned and maintained so it is free of any debris, branches or anything like that,” Ojeda said.

Chief Burkey says most of the 556 properties that did not comply with last year’s deadline were fined.

The CSD says the policy update will allow for more effective weed abatement in the fire-prone town.

“With a lot more rain comes a lot more growth and if we have a dry season then that creates more problems for us down the road,” Burkey said.

The fire chief says residents should be expecting weed abatement notices and updates to go out in April.