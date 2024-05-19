Cambria drivers to encounter traffic delays for embankment repair on Pineknolls Dr.

Drivers in Cambria may encounter delays for an embankment repair starting this week according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

County Public Works Department crews and contractors will temporarily install traffic control for two-way traffic due to the southbound lane closure for storm repairs to the embankment.

The closure site is south of the intersection of Pineknolls Drive and Hartford Street.

Pineknolls Drive will be closed to two-way traffic south of Hartford Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday, May 20, through June 21.

The road will be open outside of working hours during the repair work.