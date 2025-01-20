Cambria firefighters are working to prepare for future fires and floods — both things Cambria residents are familiar with.

“When the wind is blowing and the ground is moist, we know that their forces are lethal,” said Joseph Ryan, Cambria resident.

In February of last year, a strong storm toppled some Monterey pine trees along Pineridge Drive and Ellis Avenue.

“One landed on top of a piano teacher’s car as well as another toppled on a neighbor’s house. In addition to that, the power lines went down in a neighboring area,” Ryan said.

He says the home took several months to rebuild.

“The hotel stay was immediately covered as well as their ongoing costs of living and their home repairs,” Ryan said.

Cambria Fire Chief Michael Burkey says swift water rescue training and ocean rescue training take place yearly.

“During the windstorm and after the windstorm, we’re always responding 24/7. If it’s an immediate emergency, we’re going to take care of that,” Chief Burkey said.

He says that while the department staffs up ahead of strong winds or major storms, everyone needs to be prepared.

“Preparation needs to start now. When the emergency happens, it’s too late,” Burkey said.

Chief Burkey says they also closely monitor the riverbed that flooded during the 2023 winter storms.

“Mother Nature took care of it for us with the floods that came through. It opened up a lot of the passageways that haven’t been utilized in quite some time,” he explained.

For Ryan, previous storms have caused him to be extra cautious.

“Choosing to sleep in a different bedroom, that sort of thing,” Ryan said.

And he’s always on alert.

“Every time I leave the house, I choose wisely to keep an eye and ear out for these sorts of things,” Ryan said.

If you want to know what evacuation zone you are in, click here.