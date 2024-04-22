Cambria nonprofit hosts Earth Day event

Local non-profit Greenspace Cambria held an Earth Day celebration Sunday afternoon.

The free admission, family-friendly event took place at the Creekside Reserve on Center Street.

Community members were able to enjoy over 20 local eco-vendors, classes in the learning center and the meadow, music and storytelling, face painting, and local food and beverages.

KSBY stopped by the event and spoke to Karin Argano Greenspace Cambria's, executive director.

"This year's Earth Day theme is Planet versus Plastics. So it's huge," Argano said. "We have such an issue with microplastics that are in our water, in our streams, in our oceans. So we have everybody from Surfrider here, Marine Mammal Center, Integrated Waste Management, to teach us how to be better citizens, how to recycle, how to reduce our carbon footprint, how to reduce plastic use."

According to Greenspace's website, the non-profit is committed to ensuring the environmental and cultural well-being of Cambria and San Luis Obispo County's beautiful north coast for residents, visitors, and future generations.