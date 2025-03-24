Cambria residents can increase wildfire preparedness at these upcoming meetings

As community members gear up for fire season on the Central Coast, the Cambria Community Services District Fire Department is hosting a series of meetings this week to get people prepared.

The meetings will reportedly feature safety tips that cater to specific neighborhoods in Cambria.

Officials say they will discuss emergency communication systems, transportation during disasters, and fire mitigation strategies.

Attendees will also be able to ask questions and voice their concerns about fire safety and protection.

The following meetings are organized by service area and will be held at the Cambria Veterans’ Memorial Hall:

