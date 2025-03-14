Cambria skatepark to remain in its original location after funding issues

Plans for the Cambria skatepark to go up along Main Street remain after issues arose regarding a funding gap to start construction.

“It’s definitely happening. That was made unanimous with a 5-0 vote,” said Chelsie Foster with Skate Cambria.

The Cambria CSD board of directors voted Thursday to keep the Cambria skatepark at its original location on Main Street.

According to the CCSD agenda, the funding gap for the skatepark has raised concerns from CSD staff regarding the project’s viability in its existing location due to things like increased construction costs.

“What we thought was a safety net of $1.2 million with potential construction cost of $800,000 or $900,000, now we’ve got engineering estimates and mock bids by local general contractors that put it around $1.2 or $1.3 million dollars to construct and that’s before we talk about other impacts like tariffs overseas with the new administration. I don’t know how that’s affected materials,” said Matthew McElhenie, general manager CCSD.

“When any project happens, it’s a big project that inflation affects it. The bid you start with is not going to be the bid five years later,” said Margie Sesser with Skate Cambria.

Chelsie Foster with Skate Cambria says they have $1.2 million for the project. Fundraising, a match grant, and the CCSD contributed to that total. The funding gap must be closed before the project can move into the next stage.

“We’re definitely going to raise more. We are not afraid. We’re going,” Chelsie Foster said.

CCSD general manager Matthew McElhenie says most recently, additional expenses have been brought up.

“The federal government reached out to us and said we need tribal monitoring during every single day of construction. That’s $2,200 a day,” McElhenie said.

While the grant will reimburse 50% of that, there are also other expenses like PG&E.

“Where we might have to drop power from a pole or tunnel it in from the vault and Mr. Green is working with PG&E to get an estimate,” McElhenie said.

This has led the CCSD to come up with alternatives.

“What we keep finding ourselves in is this funding gap that doesn’t seem to be lightening up,” McElhenie said.

When an option of relocating the skatepark to the East Ranch Community Park was presented by the CSD, many people in the community were against moving it away from Main Street.

“The key reason is to keep the kids visible here. This way we can see the action that’s going on. It’s so much fun,” Foster said.

11-year-old Champ Foster also spoke at the meeting.

“It’s very important to most people. A lot of kids around here have been waiting for it for five years,” said Champ Foster, Skate Cambria.

Skate Cambria will be launching a campaign soon to raise additional funds.

“Cambria is going to step up to make sure this happens,” Sesser said.

If you are interested in donating to the Cambria skatepark, click here.