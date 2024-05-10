Watch Now
Cambria will not have a fireworks show this 4th of July

Posted at 2:31 PM, May 10, 2024

Cambria will not have a 4th of July fireworks show this year.

American Legion Post 432, which hosts the annual Picnic-in-the-Park 4th of July celebration at Shamel Park, announced that they will present a scaled-down celebration this year.

Organizers say the beach at Shamel Park has eroded too much due to winter storms and there is not enough room on the beach to set up the fireworks.

As a result, the American Legion will instead host a smaller 4th of July opening ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Hall on Main Street, followed by an open house from noon to 5 p.m. with a barbeque, refreshments and bingo.

Organizers say they plan to work with the Hearst San Simeon State Parks superintendent and California State Parks to secure a special use permit for an alternative location farther north along the beach in 2025.

