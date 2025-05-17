Cambrians come together to create scarecrows for annual festival

While there are still nearly five months until the annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival, there’s a lot that needs to happen before the scarecrows are placed around town.

This fall, around 200 scarecrows are expected to be shown off in Cambria and parts of San Simeon, where there will be a new display called “Fantastical Cove."

“We’re going to have mushrooms, gnomes, fantastical creatures, fairies, there’s going to be a fawn with a lady's head and a Loch Ness monster,” said Kim Miller, Cambria Scarecrow Festival Social Media Coordinator.

Around a dozen people took part in Friday’s Make It In A Day workshop, creating new scarecrows.

“We have them do it, make it in a day, meaning we prep it for them so they can make it in a day, because sometimes a scarecrow can take two weeks or two months to complete,” said Patty Rixman, Cambria Scarecrow Festival President.

“This will be like, 'throw me something, mister,'” Cambria resident Nina Ruhland said of the scarecrow she was putting together — a Mardi Gras jester.

“This is my first year," Ruhland said. "I was really attracted by the idea that not only can you work year-round, but they let you do a scarecrow in a day.”

The scarecrows will be up throughout the entire month of October.

The next workshop takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2515 Village Lane Road, Unit K, in Cambria. For more information on how to sign up, click here.