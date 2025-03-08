Cambria's Shamel Park gazebo gets a makeover

A gazebo restoration project at Shamel Park in Cambria started last year and finished up Friday thanks to help from a local company.

Rogall + Co. employees power-washed and painted the gazebo. It will be open to the public in two days once the paint dries.

According to the Rotary Club of Cambria, fundraising efforts to restore the gazebo brought in more than $8,000.

"Finally, all the pieces have come together. When it's done it's going to be great," said Bob Kasper, Rotary Club President. "Every summer we have a Fourth of July celebration here where the bands play at the bandstands and people hang out. The whole park is packed. It's a lot of fun."

Kasper says extra money from all the donations will allow the club to fund three or four $1,000 scholarships to Coast Union High School grads.

