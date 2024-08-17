Community comes together to create Cambria's famous scarecrows ahead of annual festival

People in Cambria are gearing up for a popular fall tradition — the Cambria Scarecrow Festival.

Every October, hundreds of scarecrows can be found throughout the town as well as the community of San Simeon.

On Friday, locals gathered to create their own scarecrows with a goal of completing at least 16 scarecrows by the end of the day.

"You can just do anything you want. If you have an idea of something, you can come in and create it, and the thing that's really nice is that they're not masterpiece art pieces. They're not going into a museum. They're scarecrows, so if one is here and one is here, it's okay," said Terri Pilot, Doctor Crow Coordinator.

In a couple of months, you can look for their whimsical creations in front of local businesses.

A second "Make-it-in-a-Day" scarecrow workshop is scheduled for Saturday, but according to the festival's website, registration is full.

The Cambria Scarecrow Festival takes place from October 1-October 31. Click here for more information.

