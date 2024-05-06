Community learns importance of pollination at 8th annual Cambria Bee, Butterfly & Bat Faire

Teaching the community about the importance of pollination and nature was the goal of the 8th annual Cambria Bee, Butterfly & Bat Faire on Sunday.

People from all over the Central Coast traveled to Cambria to learn about pollination.

There was a scavenger hunt for children with information about insects and animals.

It's a learning opportunity for all, just like Matt Depauw and his family who recently bought a new house in Paso Robles. Depauw says his property is filled with plants and flowers.

“There happens to be a bee house on our property and I have no idea what I'm doing. I looked up the Central Coast Bee Association and they said they're having a fair today. We like exploring our area so here we are,” Depauw said.

The event featured an animals and insects exhibit, local honey products, presentations, speakers, and more.

“It’s expanded into an Earth to the sky event. We have everything from vermicompost, which is soil science, to the solar telescope because you have to have good soil, water, and sun to grow plants for the pollinators,” Claudia Harmon Worthen, Unified Cambria event coordinator said.

“Without honey bee pollination we don't have almonds, blueberries, and avocados,” John Chestnut, a Los Osos beekeeper said.