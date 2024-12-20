Conservation work involving 500 plants to begin at Fiscalini Ranch Preserve

Conservation work will soon begin at Fiscalini Ranch Preserve to add plants that will support wildlife.

In addition to their ongoing efforts to expand the number of Monterey pine trees throughout the ranch, the Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve partnered with the Upper Salinas Las Tablas Resource Conservation District. The district provided a grant to increase pollinator habitat by growing 500 plants along the Ridge Trail.

“For many years we’ve planted a lot of trees, but we haven’t planted the plants that go under the trees which are called understory. We want to have a full rich forest not just the trees,” said Kitty Connolly, Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Executive Director.

The understory being planted consists of different plant types that will support not only pollinators but also birds.

“Toyon, which is a native shrub that has berries that birds really love and is covered with flowers for the pollinators. Coyote brush blooms at the time of year when monarch butterflies need nectar,” Connolly said.

The planting is expected to start next month and Connolly says volunteers will be needed. If you would like to volunteer you can visit their website here.