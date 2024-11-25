Donations from local group help fill up SLO County Veterans Services Food Pantry

The Cambria American Legion Auxiliary Post 432 has been holding a food drive to collect nonperishable food items for local veterans throughout the county this Thanksgiving.

The food will help fill up the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Food Pantry.

“I got a call from its director and he told me they are out of food for veterans for the holidays,” said Mary Woeste, Cambria American Legion Auxiliary Post 432 Vice President.

Once that call came in, Post 432 went to work.

Woeste says that in just two weeks, they collected more than 100 food items and $1,300 in donations.

“It’s a good outpouring of our community,” she said.

Woeste says she is grateful veterans in need in the county will have something to look forward to this holiday season.

“They’ve given so much for our country to keep us free and they should be the first ones, they should be the first we take care of,” she said.

For more information on the SLO County Veterans Services Food Pantry click here.