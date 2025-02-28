Cambria's East Ranch Park gets a new restroom

In Cambria, new restrooms were installed at East Ranch Park on Wednesday.

Cambria Community Services District (CCSD) Board President Debra Scott says the installation will allow for further development at the park.

"We had the dog park already and we were able to do that, but in order to develop the rest of the park, we needed to have the restroom," Scott said.

She adds that the community can now look forward to new spaces for park activities.

"It's really exciting. We love this community. This is where we all want to be, and we all want to be able to enjoy the outdoors, and now we'll have a place where we can actually do some organized activities," Scott said.

According to CCSD General Manager Matthew McElhenie, the approved budget for the project is $549,432, and the total spent to date is $272,034.

Scott says they received a $175,000 grant to pay for the permitting, foundation, electrical, and plumbing.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article stated that the cost of the project was around $800,000, which was the figure reported to KSBY News by CCSD Board President Debra Scott.