Emergency rescue after person falls 30 feet from cliff in Cambria

On Sunday afternoon, emergency officials responded to reports of a person who fell 30 feet from a cliff in Cambria's Fiscalini Ranch Preserve.

CAL FIRE tells KSBY that the Cambria Fire Department was on the scene for over two hours attempting to bring the individual back up the cliffside.

CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, EMS, and an air ambulance were reportedly at the scene as well.

The person was eventually transported to an area hospital, according to CAL FIRE.

The agency says all units were cleared from the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more details become available.