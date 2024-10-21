Fiscalini Ranch Preserve's new linking boardwalk is now complete

Boardwalk work is now complete, linking two popular trails at Fiscalini Ranch Preserve in Cambria. You can now enjoy a safer walk instead of walking the muddy and steep path.

Work on the boardwalk started in early August and wrapped up last week. It now links the popular Bluff and Marine Terrace Trails on the south side of the ranch making a full 360 loop that is ADA-accessible.

“We had two ADA-accessible paths but no connection between them at this end of the ranch, so people had to go out on the street. That’s why we built the boardwalk,” said Kitty Connolly, Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Executive Director.

The boardwalk was built in a zigzag pattern with handrails also added in certain areas.

The preserve’s executive director says another benefit to the new boardwalk is preserving the coastal prairie.

“The elevation change between one end and the other end is deceptively great. It doesn’t really look like much when you’re on it but it’s actually quite a bit. We did the zigzag to take up the elevation gain but it also avoids the sensitive habitats," Connolly said.

The boardwalk project cost $800,000, funded entirely by donations.

A boardwalk dedication will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. on the new boardwalk.