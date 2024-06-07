Fourth of July Picnic in the Park back on at Shamel Park in Cambria without fireworks

Picnic in the Park will take place once again at Shamel Park in Cambria this Fourth of July. It’s an event that was originally moved when the annual fireworks show was canceled, but after hearing from many people in the community, organizers have figured out how to make the event happen after all.

Organizers say around 3,000 people typically attend Picnic in the Park.

“It’s a great sort of family weekend. The park's always full. It’s just a lot of fun on the Fourth of July,” said Alan Fraser, The Love Story Project owner.

American Legion Post 432 Commander Dave Ehlers says it takes around six months of planning for the event, and it will look different this year with the lack of fireworks.

“Due to the loss of beach, we were unable to have enough room to have our safety zone that is required to launch fireworks,” Ehlers said.

He says they looked at other areas to launch the fireworks but couldn’t get anything secured in time. They are looking to secure a special use permit next year.

“Hopefully next year we’ll be able to use that alternate launch site,” Ehlers said.

Once the fireworks were ruled out, the location was shifted to the Veterans Hall due to costs and fewer people expected, but many community members didn’t want the event moved.

“They were very supportive of having and continuing Picnic in the Park without fireworks,” Ehlers said.

Local business owner Alan Fraser will miss the fireworks but says he still thinks it will be a fun day.

“The fireworks at the park are really cool because it’s the closest I’ve ever experienced fireworks. You’re at the park and you’re looking up. It feels like they’re right on top of you,” Fraser said. “What’s fun about Shamel Park is they have a lot of stuff for kids to do. The beach is right there so you can play in the sand and look for moonstones.”



The event has been going on for the last 40 years and will feature food, live music, face painting, a pie-eating contest and more.

“Waiter and waitress race which is a very popular event during Fourth of July and a lot of other kid games,” Ehlers added.

The event will wrap up at 5 p.m. so people can attend other Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks shows in the area.

Picnic in the Park will be held at Shamel Park beginning at 11 a.m. on July 4.