Greenspace Cambria hosts colorful Chinese New Year ceremony Sunday

As the Chinese New Year comes to a close, some Central Coast residents are extending the celebrations through this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, the Greenspace Cambria Land Trust hosted a Chinese New Year ceremony at the Greenspace Creekside Reserve.

Attendees enjoyed a colorful performance by the Cal Poly Lion Dance team, along with a lecture on the Central Coast's early Chinese communities by historian John Seed.

Before the ceremony, Seed told KSBY about the traditions that he would be participating in.

"As part of the lion death ceremony, about halfway through, the lions are going to lick their legs, and then they're going to want to be fed. So, I'll be up on the entryway of the Chinese temple feeding them a massive head of lettuce all at once," Seed said.

The Greenspace Cambria Land Conservation Trust has reportedly been operating for over 30 years.

The organization's upcoming special events can be found on Green Space Cambria's website.