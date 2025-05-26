Groundbreaking ceremony at Santa Rosa Chapel marks start of restoration project

In Cambria, the long-awaited restoration of the Santa Rosa Chapel officially began on Sunday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The chapel, which was originally constructed in 1870, is one of California's earliest Catholic churches built after the mission era.

Sunday's groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the rest of the restoration project, which reportedly includes the addition of a new foundation, entryway, walkway, and peaceful meditation garden.

Diocese of Monterey Bishop Daniel Garcia told KSBY that the restoration of the Santa Rosa Chapel is an important service to the community.

"This chapel means something not only to those of a Catholic tradition, but even non-Catholic tradition," Garcia said. "There was a committee that was established to see what could we do to not just paint it and give it a touch up, but really preserve so that it continues to be a place of worship and a place of prayer for the many people that come visit."

The Santa Rosa Chapel's last restoration project lasted for seven years, beginning in 1978.