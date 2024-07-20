Here's how to sign up for the countywide Evacuation Assistance Program

There are 37 evacuation zones in Cambria and the fire department is actively trying to spread the word about a countywide Evacuation Assistance Program for those who are disabled or would need help in an evacuation.

“I think the more people that are aware of a program like that, the word will spread in the community," said John Heidrick, Cambria resident.

Fire Chief Michael Burkey says the goal of the assistance program is to help first responders know who would need help evacuating if their zone was in danger.

“I think that we’re prepared only in that we know which exit routes we would be able to take to get out but in terms of what to do, rather than grabbing a hose, I don’t know what else we would do except leave,” Heidrick said.

Chief Burkey says a common misconception is that there’s only one way in and one way out of town, but he says evacuation routes depend on the emergency itself. Highway 1, Santa Rosa Creek Road and San Simeon Creek Road are possible routes and Burkey says the beach is also a potential area for temporary refuge.

Richard Summers lives near the beach and says although he wouldn’t sign up for the assistance program himself, he sees how it could be helpful.

“I think we probably would have evacuated before they could get to us, especially if it’s just down to the water,” Summers said.

The California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Cambria Fire Department, and State Parks would all be involved in helping people evacuate, but they encourage residents to be prepared.

“You know we haven’t put together an evacuation kit, which I think people should do,” Summers said.

John Heidrick says he has a couple of things he would take with him.

“Well you obviously carry money food, water, and your phone,” Heidrick said.

There are six refuge zones in Cambria with some including Shamel Park at the north end of Windsor Boulevard, Lampton Cliffs Park, the Presbyterian church on Yorkshire Street, and the Caltrans maintenance yard on Highway 46.

Heidrick says this assistance program benefits the community.

“Look at what happened in Lahaina, Hawaii and a plan should have been in place that might have changed the outcome there and you’d hate to see that happen here, so there’s definitely a benefit,” Heidrick said.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services says that 12 people in Cambria have signed up for the program so far.

To sign up, Chief Burkey says information will be sent to Cambria residents with next month’s utility bills or you can click here.