'It was amazing': Locals gather at Cambria beach to watch the eclipse

A total solar eclipse visible in the United States won’t happen again for another 20 years.

Even though it was only a partial eclipse on the Central Coast, Lou Dubnow wanted to make the most of it and borrowed special glasses so he could view it safely.

“It was amazing," Dubnow said. "I was able to see the actual eclipse and take a photo of it through my phone.”

California State Parks set up a booth on the Moonstone Beach Boardwalk to share other ways to see the partial solar eclipse and Dubnow and his partner tried it out.

“To protect our eyes from looking directly at the sun, we’ve created a pinhole and a sheet of paper that will filter through on the white sheet of paper to make a little white dot. You can see that it is showing the partial coverage of the sun by the moon,” Dubnow said.

Sara Lopez was drawn to this event because of her love of the outdoors and traveled from San Luis Obispo to learn how to use a pinhole projector.

“I’ve just been putting it up against the bench I've been sitting on and it's slowly been changing,” Lopez said.

She remembers seeing an eclipse seven years ago but didn’t care much about it at the time.

“This time, now that I'm an adult, I'm more interested in being immersed into what it means, what it entails and what we experience through it,” Lopez said.

Prisilla Hulin also stopped along the boardwalk to check out the partial eclipse.

“I love things like this. I absolutely love nature,” Hulin said.

