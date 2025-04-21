Kids hunt for hundreds of colorful eggs during Easter celebration in Cambria

Central Coast residents marked this year's Easter holiday by venturing out to Shamel Park in Cambria for the Reggie Perkins Memorial Easter Egg Hunt.

Starting at noon on Sunday, kids got the chance to search for hundreds of colorful Easter eggs filled with festive prizes.

Afterward, they enjoyed playing games and participating in holiday activities.

Miguel Sandoval, the president of the Rotary Club of Cambria, told KSBY that organizers hoped to maximize the Easter festivities this year.

"[We] try to make sure that a lot of the prizes they get are stuff that they can use throughout the park, so you can spend some time with the family and just enjoy the day," Sandoval said.

Sunday's free event was organized by the Cambria American Legion, the Cambria Lions Club, the Rotary Club of Cambria, and several other community members.