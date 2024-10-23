Lampton Cliffs restoration project kicks off with first ice plant pulling party

The restoration project for Lampton Cliffs Park kicked off with its first ice plant pulling party on Tuesday. It’s all in an effort to remove the invasive species.

“It grows very quickly and chokes out all the other native plants,” said Suzanne Fiedler, project coordinator.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen volunteers pulled ice plants at Lampton Cliffs Park in Cambria.

“We’re pulling out a bunch of ice plant here. You can see there is a huge field of ice plant. It’s invasive and not good for the native plants and environment so we are tearing them out,” said Steve Sandke, volunteer.

Fiedler says removing the ice plant will make way for native plants, leading to a more balanced ecosystem.

“That’s going to help bring back pollinators, birds, and the animals that rely on the native plants for their existence,” Fiedler said.

Volunteer Marvin Daniels came all the way from Pismo Beach to help out.

“I just happened to read it in the paper that they needed volunteers, and I was happy to volunteer since I was available,” Daniels said.

Other volunteers, like Brian Morgan of Cambria, have experience clearing ice plants in other areas.

“I do a lot of volunteering on the Fiscalini Ranch and we have that as an ongoing project. I volunteered at Piedras Blancas and the ice plant is gone there. This project is very important,” Morgan said.

Lampton Cliffs Park off Lampton Street was established in 1992 and was intended to be an ecological preserve. Those taking part in the project are working to re-establish that.

“It’s a wonderful community and a wonderful area and we really want to help beautify it,” Sandke said.

Once the ice plant is fully removed, the next phase will include bringing in native plants.

The next ice plant-pulling party will be held on Tuesday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lampton Cliffs Park.