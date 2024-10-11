'Like a summer day': Cambria Scarecrow Festival's impact on business

More than 200 handmade scarecrows are on display throughout Cambria this October for the annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival.

Linn’s restaurant employee Brandy Cole says the fun and unique pieces of art bring a boost to their business every year.

“The business, it’s kind of like a summer day," Cole said. "There’s a lot of people in town just to see the scarecrows. Instead of being a slow fall, it’s quite like summer.”

The scarecrows will be up in front of businesses throughout town through Halloween.

You can vote for your favorite and be entered to win a free night stay at a Cambria hotel.

Scarecrow Festival organizer Patty Wallace Rixman says more than 200 people have already voted. To submit your vote, click here.