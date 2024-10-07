Local organization needs your help to fill 100 backpacks for homeless veterans

The Cambria American Legion Auxiliary is working to fill 100 backpacks for local veterans in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties but in order to do that, donations from the community are needed.

The organization will be donating backpacks to homeless veterans at the Stand Down in Santa Maria later this month for the first time, but over the last few years, they’ve been doing the same thing elsewhere.

“We’ve been donating it to the Vet’s Center in San Luis Obispo for about three years and also the SLO County Services. We also give them backpacks to give to people that they interview for when they come in and are homeless and in need of supplies,” said Mary Woeste, Cambria American Legion Auxiliary Vice President.

Each backpack contains "...rain ponchos, gloves, beanies, that type of thing to help because it is going to get colder,” said Shelley Woeste, Cambria American Legion Auxiliary President.

“Toothpaste, toothbrush, a brush and a comb. You need snacks,” Mary added.

She said the backpacks alone cost $20 and by the time they're filled, the total cost is about $63.

Shelley says it’s the cause that matters most.

“They’ve done so much for our country. They gave what could’ve been their lives to defend our country. We need to give back to them and help them as much as we can,” she said.

With members of the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary as well as community members donating to the cause, they still need help to reach their 100-backpack goal by October 20.

“We set up the GoFundMe in hopes the community would come out and help us provide these backpacks for these homeless folks,” Shelley said.

If you’re interested in donating, click here and for more information on the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary, click here.