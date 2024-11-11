New community park proposed in Cambria: How you can get involved

A new park is being proposed in Cambria.

The proposed East Ranch Community Park, part of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, would be located off Burton Drive in the downtown area near the current dog park.

There are numerous proposals for park amenities. Some ideas include a playground, multi-purpose play field, picnic areas and a loop trail that would wrap around the entire flat field.

Jeff Wilson from the Parks Recreation and Open Space Committee says the proposed amenities do not involve water usage and would be easy to maintain. He also said a restroom is set to be added next to the dog park in January of next year. Right now, there is only a portable restroom.

Bambi Fields has lived in Cambria for 30 years and visits the dog park daily. She knows what she would like to see added.

“The loop trail, all-purpose playing field, and the disc golf course and a better bathroom,” Fields said.

Wilson says the PROS Committee hopes to fund the project through grants and fundraising and that no matter what goes in, people of all ages will be able to enjoy it.

“I hope we get a park here but a lot of it is for the kids and there aren’t that many kids here. Twenty years ago, there were a lot of kids here and now there’s not as many kids,” Fields said.

The land, which is about 13 acres, is owned by the Cambria Community Services District.

“The easement is owned by the Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve so that means we have oversight of the property and make sure everything happens according to the conservation easement, the EIR and the management plan,” said Kitty Connolly, Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Executive Director.

The project is currently in the community feedback phase. The PROS Committee is hoping to review the feedback in December.

The PROS Committee released a feedback form if you’re interested in sharing your thoughts and ideas for the East Ranch Community Park. Click here for the form.