Old Santa Rosa Chapel is in need of repairs: How you can help

Old Santa Rosa Chapel is more than 100 years old and repairs are needed. Church staff spoke with Community Reporter Sophia Villalba about their plans to restore this historic building.

Jennifer Smith with the chapel says this building is the first non-mission Catholic church in San Luis Obispo County.

In need of many repairs, she says the first goal is a new foundation. From there, they would like to add new gutters to the building before focusing on other needed projects like the church’s driveway and grotto.

“The vacant area is going to be transformed into a beautiful place of prayer and remembrance,” said Smith, who serves as the chapel's fundraiser director.

Restoration work started about two weeks ago with pruning of the trees around the outside of the chapel.

Smith says the repairs are expected to cost around $250,000.

An event to raise funds for the chapel’s restoration will be held down the street from Old Santa Rosa Chapel at Santa Rosa Church on Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

