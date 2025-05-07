Remote-controlled heavy equipment answer to unstable Highway 1 rebuild

With movement around the landslide on Highway 1 repair site, Caltrans is now taking a new, modern approach to road building: remote-controlled bulldozers.

Caltrans shared this post on X recently to show their progress:

Two remote-controlled bulldozers and one excavator are working in tandem with traditional equipment to advance repairs at Regent’s Slide on Hwy. 1. Remote-controlled rigs are able to traverse areas of the still active slide where it may otherwise be unsafe for crews to operate. pic.twitter.com/0uSYWTtXBq — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 29, 2025

With the "Regent's Slide" site moving about a foot a day, bulldozer and excavator operators have been trained to use the remote-controlled equipment on Highway 1, so it can perform under adverse conditions that may otherwise not be safe for crews to operate.

Caltrans continues to perform daily assessments to determine if it is safe to conduct repair work.

Given these conditions, the introduction of remote-controlled equipment allowed Caltrans to take more risk than would be advisable.

Repairs to Regent’s Slide are now expected to keep Highway 1 in this area closed through summer 2025.

