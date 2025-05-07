Watch Now
Remote-controlled heavy equipment answer to unstable Highway 1 rebuild

Repairs to Regent’s Slide are now being bolstered by the introduction of remote-controlled heavy equipment
With movement around the landslide on Highway 1 repair site, Caltrans is now taking a new, modern approach to road building: remote-controlled bulldozers.

Caltrans shared this post on X recently to show their progress:

With the "Regent's Slide" site moving about a foot a day, bulldozer and excavator operators have been trained to use the remote-controlled equipment on Highway 1, so it can perform under adverse conditions that may otherwise not be safe for crews to operate.

Caltrans continues to perform daily assessments to determine if it is safe to conduct repair work.

Given these conditions, the introduction of remote-controlled equipment allowed Caltrans to take more risk than would be advisable.

Repairs to Regent’s Slide are now expected to keep Highway 1 in this area closed through summer 2025.

