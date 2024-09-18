Repair work underway after nearly a year of San Simeon Pier's full closure

Work is underway to repair the San Simeon Pier which was built in 1957 and is located at Hearst San Simeon State Park.

“Right now, what they are working on is just getting the curb rail set up so that they can make enough room so that crane can get a little further out,” said Dan Falat, California State Parks District Superintendent for the San Luis Obispo Coast.

But there’s more to the $4.5 million project.

“They are going to be replacing piles that are either missing or need to be repaired as well as the cross braces and the structure that goes along with that, then the decking and curb rails that run along the top of the pier,” Falat said.

Weather will play a role in when the work takes place.

“If we do get those heavy storm events or we do run into those type of environmental or natural conditions, that could cause delays periodically,” Falat said.

While part of the top parking lot is gated off, access to the beach parking lot and the parking lot next to the discovery center is still open.

“We need some space to lay down all the equipment and all the materials that are needed to repair the pier. There are sections that are going to be closed,” Falat said.

He says marine life will be carefully monitored during the work.

“We have monitors on-site during all construction activity to ensure we are compliant with all environmental rules and regulations,” Falat said.

Storm damage forced the closure of the pier last October.

Pete Riley of Los Osos says before that happened, he would visit the pier at least once a week.

“Of course, you go to the Hearst Winery and then you take a stroll on the pier right after. The two kind of go hand in hand,” said Pete Riley, Los Osos resident.

“We know a lot of folks, both local and those who travel here, enjoy this pier and we recognize that. We’re hopeful that once this is complete, the pier is in good shape for many years to come,” Falat said.

Repairs on the pier are expected to be completed next spring.