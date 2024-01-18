Smoke to be visible in Cambria this week due to pile burning

Prescribed burning is underway in Cambria.

CAL FIRE is burning piles of French broom, an invasive plant that is highly flammable. The goal of the pile burning is to reduce wildfire risk.

“We’re burning it on days that are the safest that least impact the community with smoke and traffic,” said CAL FIRE Fuels Battalion Chief Luke Bourgault.

The two-acre burn is taking place off Main Street and Santa Rosa Creek Road. Some community members are pleased to see it happening.

“For the long run, it’s probably beneficial where the place is being burned because it regenerates for nature. That’s the way it was a long time ago anyway,” said DeRoy Jensen, Cambria resident.

Borgault says it’s important to conduct this pile burning because, along with hazardous fuels reduction, it creates a barrier in the event a wildfire does happen.

“It helps create a buffer of less dense vegetation community around the perimeter and helps create a barrier against wildfire,” Bourgault said.

On a cloudy and misty day like Wednesday, some say it was perfect timing.

“I think prescribed burns really have to be really carefully watched, put it that way, and this time of the year is perfect for something like that,” Jensen said.

The prescribed burn in Cambria is expected to wrap up Thursday with smoke likely visible for a few days after that. Cal Fire says the burning will stop if weather conditions change.