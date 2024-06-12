Weed abatement deadline just weeks away for Cambria property owners

The weed abatement deadline in Cambria is coming up. Property owners have a little over a month left to clear weeds from their properties, all in an effort to prevent the spread of wildfires.

“I’m going to try to get it as clean as I can,” said Joseph Piraino, Cambria resident.

Last year, 556 properties did not comply with the deadline and most received fines. Cambria resident Bob Korsinen says that number does not surprise him.

“A lot of people have lots and they don’t think about it. They just think we have a lot and don’t think about weed abatement because they’re never here,” Korsinen said.

Cambria is a fire-prone area, so the Community Services District (CSD) has a Fire Hazard Fuel Reduction Program aimed at protecting properties by cutting down weeds.

Piraino received his weed abatement notice a couple of months ago and in the last few days, he has been working hard to clear his property.

“I trimmed all the weeds down and then I got to the point where I’m ready to mulch it,” Piraino said.

In order to ensure compliance, the CSD reminds property owners to inspect properties for any overgrown weeds, remove those weeds, and properly dispose of yard waste. Piraino says there’s a specific weed that is prominent on his lot.

“It’s like an Italian thistle or something. That was the worst, but I had a sweetheart of a neighbor help me out so she got me a gardener,” Piraino said.

According to the CSD, weeds include dry grass, stubble, brush, litter or other flammable materials that endanger public safety by creating a fire hazard. Properties that do not meet the deadline are subject to penalties and abatement by the CSD’s contractor.

Korsinen has been living in Cambria for 20 years and says he thinks the deadline should be earlier.

“I think it’s a necessary thing. Look how high the weeds are here. They’re everywhere and they spread quick if there’s wind and I don’t want my house to burn,” Korsinen said.

The weed abatement deadline for property owners is July 15 with no extensions being offered.