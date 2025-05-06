Why the Cambria skatepark project still needs more funding

Skate Cambria is launching a new initiative on Monday to raise more money for the town’s skatepark.

Located across from the Veterans Hall in the heart of Cambria, the project is estimated to cost between $1.2 million and $1.3 million.

Skate Cambria says that through fundraising, a matching grant, and help from the Cambria Community Services District (CCSD), they have the project fully funded and are ready to send it out for bid.

However, the CCSD is requesting the group have $329,000 more in the next six months.

“Right now, we all know these are difficult times, and having a contingency goal is to make sure that we don’t exceed what the budget is and we’re fine with that. We are enthusiastic and can do it,” said Margie Perez-Sesser, Skate Cambria volunteer.

Skate Cambria is looking to raise $150,000 through its $100 challenge initiative, which launched Monday.

“We’re going to have kids knocking on doors. We figured that if we got 1,500 people that would [donate] $100 each, that would really help us get over the line,” Perez-Sesser said.

For more information on how to donate to the skatepark project, click here.