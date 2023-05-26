Can you find the goldfish hidden among the clownfish in this puzzle?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

They’re everywhere.

No, not the Nemo-looking clownfish in the picture (though, yes, there are a lot of them).

We mean these puzzles by the illustrator Gergely Dudás, and the many, many people who love to solve them. He’s now up to 167,000 followers on his Facebook page.

When you click on the image in the post below, you are brought to the full-sized illustration on his website. The slightly tricky part about this one is that you’re not finding Nemo here. You’re looking for the teeny, tiny goldfish in a sea of Nemos.

It’s tough, but Dudás is not sadistic. If you get frustrated, there’s a link you can click on right below the picture that will show you the answer.

Dudás is the author of the “Bear’s Book of Hidden Things” series, which are three seek-and-find books for children that include “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things: Halloween Seek-and-Find,” “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things” and “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things.”

Dudás also has a series of illustrated puzzles that will remind you of your childhood days reading the children’s magazine, Highlights, where you had to spot the differences between two pictures.

Can you spot the differences within the two illustrations below? We guarantee it will give you more trouble than the Highlights ones! Here’s a hint: Two of the differences involve insects, and none involve buckets, watering cans or furry animals.

“I am so glad you provide the solution,” Martha Johnson wrote in the comments section. “These are a lot of fun even if I’m terrible at finding the differences.”

“I just woke up and this was a great visual exercise to begin the day with!” wrote Sonia Charbonneau. “I was stuck on finding no.6 for a while but finally found it! Thank you for the game! ”

And Cam Bagnuson offered an all-too-common comment: “Gave up after 4. Oh well…”

