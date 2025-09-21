Cayucos celebrates 150 years with a 3-day-long celebration

The city of Cayucos is celebrating its 150th birthday with a 3-day-long celebration. From street parades to dances, residents in Cayucos are taking it as an opportunity to pay tribute to the history and culture of the town.

The Cayucos Chamber of Commerce kicked off the festivities with a community dance for people over the age of 21 at the historic Borradori Garage on Friday night. Performers at the event featured country western band Longstraw, along with Monte Mills and the Lucky Horeshoe band. A variety of food vendors and refreshments were also available.

On Saturday, the city held a street fair along Ocean Avenue stretching from Cayucos Drive to D Street. The fair featured live music, several vendors, a beer and wine garden, and a kids zone with over 6 bounce houses and a face painter.

The city will then close off the celebration with a champagne toast at the newly restored Cayucos Veterans Hall on Sunday, September 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.