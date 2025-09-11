Cayucos Elementary School officially welcomes new play structure

Caycuso Elementary School welcomed its new, state-of-the-art play structure on Wednesday with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

School officials announced the completion of the campus's play structure in August, which includes ADA-accessible elements, such as specialized swings. Wednesday, a handful of children streamed into the play area as a red ribbon was cut with a large pair of scissors.

"Our kids have been thrilled and they're playing alongside their peers," said Jennifer Gaviola, the superintendent of Cayucos School District. "And it has been just a celebration of love and inclusion — I couldn't be more proud of this community."

The project's total cost, which included renovations to the school's lower field, was nearly $150,000, according to school officials. More than $137,000 of that was raised by various organizations and individuals within the community.

Some of those contributions came from gifts from "the Rotary Club of Cayucos, Cayucos Education Foundation, Cayucos PTA, the Held Family, the Cayucos Turkey Trot, and contributions from the Hartzell and O’Shea families," according to a press release detailing the ribbon-cutting event.

The previous play structure served the school for more than 30 years, according to officials.