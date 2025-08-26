Cayucos veterans hall, Cayucos Landing, reopens after being closed since 2016

Cayucos Landing, previously called the Cayucos Vets Hall, was closed in 2016 after being deemed structurally unsound — it officially reopened Monday.

“This patio is awesome, now it’s twice as big, it’s just gorgeous," said Fernie Monreal, Cayucos resident. "We used to play inside the vets hall."

Over 100 people showed up to the ribbon-cutting ceremony and got an inside look at the building’s features, like new flooring and rooms for community organizations to use. The building was also lifted by 2 ½ feet.

“The renovations have been going on just about two and a half years, and it was closed for about eight years before that," said Terry Paris, Cayucos resident. "All the local people have been waiting and are excited to see the project completed and able to use it again."

Paris is a local who was an inspector for part of the project before retiring.

“It’s been great to be involved in it," Paris said. "Working with the county has involved a lot of different projects, but this is a very rewarding project to work on."

The first big event to be held at Cayucos Landing will be Cayucos' 150th anniversary celebration next month.